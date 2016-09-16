Stormtracker9 Weather Alert Day issued for Friday

Friday will be a StormTracker9 weather alert day due to the threat of storms and hail.

Yesterday, the majority of the stronger storms stayed off to the north.

However, more storms are expected to move through the Basin and SE New Mexico again today.

This evening, bulk shear will be a huge threat. This will help these storms organize and become severe.

The threat of tornadoes will be extremely low but large hail, strong winds, and frequent lightning will be in the forecast.

The cluster of storms will be laying down several outflow boundaries that will move into the Basin.

Convection that develops along the boundaries will be strong.

The sun will return giving peak surface heating this afternoon and evening.



Storms will be strong this evening and looks to impact more of our area.

