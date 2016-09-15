Midland RockHounds Fall in Game 3, Still Lead Series 2-1

The Midland RockHounds, looking to make history Thursday night, trying to win their third, consecutive, Texas League Title. That has not been done in over 90 years.

Game 3, in a best of 5 series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. Hounds going in with a 2 games to none, lead.

In the first inning, Brandon Mann on the mound for the Hounds. He gives up a sac fly to make it a one nothing game.

Later in the game, Mann, again, gets two of his eight strike outs. He went six innings, gave up seven hits and one run.

Hounds Viosergy Rosa smacks one up the middle. Rosa went two for three for the game.

But, the Naturals avoid the sweep. They shut out the RockHounds, at home, 4-0.

Hounds still lead the series, 2-1. Game four is Friday night, at Security Bank Ballpark.

