Habitat for Humanity back in Odessa

Low income families that are in need of help will now be able to reach out to a non-profit organization once again for help with for affordable housing, a service that Odessa had once before.

With the oil boom no longer here in Odessa, the community was in dire need for Habitat for Humanity to come back to the area.

The groundbreaking for the first home took place today.

The paperwork is signed and completed and fundraising is almost done to build the first home in an effort to help make housing for some families more affordable.

"It means that they will have another option for families who would never ever be eligible for a bank loan," Alyenda Best, Executive Director said. "In fact, we may be one of the only options around that are for families in that low of an income bracket. Habitat is the bank, we also service a mortgage. These homes are not given, they must purchase these homes from Habitat with an affordable mortgage."

Anyone who wants to donate or volunteer can call their office at (432) 686-8877.

Habitat for Humanity needs volunteers, but mostly they need donations so they can duplicate these homes, build and move forward so that someone can call it home sweet home.

