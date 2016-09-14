Game of the Week: Andrews Vs. Monahans

An old school rivalry gets a 2016 revamp featuring a prolific Andrews offense and a Monahans team that is just hungry to get back on the field. Andrews QB Triston Williams is coming off a 6 touchdown performance against Levelland in which the Mustangs got a 77-76 overtime come from behind victory. The Mustangs attention has fully shifted to this Friday night.

Mustangs Head Coach Ralph Mason Says "Coach Owens does an excellent job over there, so we've got to get prepared for that. We've got to put what happened last friday night behind us and start focusing on making the corrections we need to make."

"We definietley have to tackle well and do things right. They're a very structural team you know. They do things right, they do what they do and they're really good at what they do." Said Andrews Quarterback Triston Williams.

The Mustangs will make the trip to Monahans this week. The Loboes are ready to get back on the field after mother nature shortened its game against Big Spring last week. The Loboes plan to to stop that high powered Andrews offense is simple, keep them off the field as much as possible and bring the heat when they do have the ball.

"If they snap it 70 or 80 snaps in the game then your in trouble so we try to shorten the game as much as we can and that's hard to do. People have tried that. I don't know if you actually slow those guys up a whole lot other than keeping their offense off the field." Said Monahans Head Football Coach Mickey Owens.

"We have to get lots of pressure on him and take away his good receivers, and make sure he doesn't scramble out and you know just pressure him up." Said Loboes Quarterback Ronin Williams.

