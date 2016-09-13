Midland Christian Football facing tough schedule

Midland Christian Mustang Football is still looking for season win number one. Head coach Greg Mcclendon says his team is facing a very tough pre district schedule . He says this will make his team battle tested when the games really count.

" We knew coming into this season the first three games were going to be a brutal test and thats our first season. We did not play as well as we would like but there were a lot of positives. But the end result was not really what we wanted so we went zero and three in the first season. The next game starts the second season so here we go and our kids came out working really hard and busting their tales and correcting mistakes, they practice with great energy and enthusiasm yesterday. You cant ask any more from them and we had one of our best practices so we will keep going and keep working and get this stuff fixed and we will be back. " Said coach McClendon.

Mustangs next game is Friday verses Dallas T.A.C.A.

Copy right 2016. KWES. All rights reserved.