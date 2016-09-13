Rebel football looks to get back on winning track

Midland Lee Rebel Football was beaten Friday by El Paso Dorado. Head football coach Clint Hartman says he plans to make some changes on defense after giving up 62 points. What is the rebels best strength right now in the season.

"Our best strength right now is that we stick together, they know that it's a changing process. These kids had a lot of things thrown at them but the biggest positives I think we stuck together and we will be fine, we will keep working and learning the system every day and getting better. We are not changing the system we are going to change the people and see what happens." Said Clint Hartman

Rebels next game is Friday verses Lubbock Monterey.

Copy right 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.