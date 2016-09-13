Bulldog football talks defense

Last Friday the Midland High Bulldog Football Team suffered its first loss of the season to Desoto High School. Bulldog football head coach Craig Yenzer said his team put up a great effort but there is still room for improvement. He is seeing some team building skills from his younger players. We asked coach what he thinks about the bulldogs defense so far this season.

"Defensively I really feel that were starting to make some positive steps forward. We were a little more solid in the middle, we are showing the ability especially up the middle to stop the run which was an issues two or three weeks ago so we feel good about that. The kicking game has been pretty good to a point that people are just not kicking to us deep, I thought we did some good things with the short punt kick that we got." Said coach Yenzer.

Bulldogs next game is Friday verses Keller.