Midland I.S.D. responds following video of employee choking student

The Midland I.S.D. has responded after a picture and video has circulated the Internet of an employee choking a student.

The Midland school district released a statement on the incident and said it was a misunderstanding. But the aunt, who met with the district Tuesday morning, said that's not what she was told in the meeting.

In the official statement from the District, it said the following.

"Midland ISD campus administration met with the parents of all students involved and reviewed video footage from the entire incident that took place yesterday (Monday). The photos posted to social media do not give a full description of the incident. Several students were involved and campus administrators followed protocol to gain control of the situation. Federal law prohibits the release of student discipline information, however students involved will be disciplined according to the Student Code of Conduct."

The aunt of the girl seen in the photo circulating on social media said she never showed administrators the video she has. Tiffany Armstrong is more upset about how the district is dealing with the employee seen in the video, we have learned she's an assistant principal.

"And they basically brushed it off like nothing and said, well they didn't intend to hurt her," said Armstrong. "OK, so if I choke you and I intend to, it's OK? No, it's not OK. There was any other way she could've went about that. She could've tackled her, she could've done anything. Don't choke her."

Armstrong said she has tried to file a report with police. There, she was told teachers are allowed to restrain students in any way possible, so she was not allowed to file a report.

She says the situation is making it hard to send her niece back to school.

"Y'all have my child basically eight hours a day," said Armstrong. "I expect her to be protected here, not to be hurt even worse. The fight, yeah that's her fault. But the way it was handled after, that's y'alls fault and I expect them to take responsibility and they're not."

She said she told the district she wants the educator to face the consequences.

"This should not be allowed to happen again," said Armstrong. "They looked at me like I was crazy, like, oh, well that would never happen. If that was a parent, and that was a parent. If I don't choke her, you can't choke her."

