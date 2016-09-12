Alpine ISD says not to trust rumors on the Internet

School was back in session Monday in Alpine and we've been contacting school and city officials for updates on the investigation. Officials are not saying much but there is a lot of information circulating online.

We were able to speak with Alpine ISD Superintendent Becky Watley Sunday at a community forum. She said to be careful of what you read on the Internet and to only trust information coming from officials working the case.

"Some of the information that that has been out on social media, it's our understanding that there is information out there that may not be quite accurate or information that is consistent with what our law enforcement investigation is uncovering," said Watley. "So we are just really sticking to the facts and information our law enforcement agencies are giving us."

Brewster County Sheriff Ronny Dodson was unavailable for comment on the investigation involving the shooter. We're told the shooting victim is improving. Investigators have not released a name, funeral plans or anything else on the shooter as of yet.

We also contacted Sul Ross University, who said everything there is completely back to normal after Thursday's bomb threats. The Homeland Security agent, who was accidentally shot during the investigation was in fair condition at last update.

We're going to continue to follow this story closely.

