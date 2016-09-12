Alpine police need your help searching for wanted woman

The Alpine Police Department needs your help in locating Ashlee Anne Lara from Pecos, Texas.

She is wanted for an outstanding warrant of felony theft by check.

She passed several checks in Alpine on a closed bank account totaling over $3,500.

Police said they need your help in providing justice to local businesses.

Ashlee Lara is innocent until proven guilty.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.