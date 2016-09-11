Texas Tactical Jeep Club gives back to first responders on 9/11

It's the 15th anniversary of the tragic 9/11 attacks and the third year the Texas Tactical Jeep Club is remembering it, but in a different way.

"When we came together as Americans for 9/11, anybody in the club, we come together as a family when somebody is in need," said club member Steve Ford.

The Texas Tactical Jeep Club is a local family-oriented jeep club where families come together and give back to the community.

"When we get together, we share a common theme," said Ford. "We're all there as a family and it's very heartwarming to see."

From supporting the military and veterans to law enforcement and first responders, the club stopped by the Odessa fire stations to deliver food and goods along with a cookout at the Odessa Police Department Sunday. They're on their third year to support our local heroes on 9/11.

"This year was a pretty cool year," said Texas Tactical Jeeps president JD Anderson. "Because 9/11 fell on a Sunday so we're dedicating the whole day to it. We back the blue, we back the red, we back the white."

He founded the idea on giving back to on and off duty firefighters and police officers. He said it's all to honor the first responders who lost their lives saving others during the attacks.

"I just had an idea, you know firefighters and everything, they go above and beyond of what they do," Anderson said. "So do police officers, I thought, you know, it'd be a good time to go show appreciation."

Ford, also a military veteran, said 9/11 is a time to remember the thousands of lives lost.

"I lost some good friends in the service, in the wars that has been going on in the past few years. To me, this is kind of like a memorial dedication day to remember them as well as the firefighters and law enforcement that were there in 9/11."

But he said it's also a time for the country to come together as Americans.

"When travesty like that happens, everybody forgets that and comes together as one and goes to help," Ford said. "To me, it was very heartwarming to see where underneath all the stuff that's going on in the surface, where we lie as Americans."

To inquire about The Texas Tactical Jeep Club and join them on their next event, you can contact them through their website or Facebook group.

