Man hospitalized after being pinned under waste truck in crash

A man was transported to the hospital after being pinned under a septic truck following a crash.

The crash was reported around 4:15 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Goldenrod and Hollyhock.

Officials told our reporter on scene a septic truck was heading north on Hollyhock when a, GMC, Yukon ran a stop sign as it headed west on Goldenrod hitting the waste truck.

DPS Troopers are still investigating the crash, the condition of the septic truck driver is still not known.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.