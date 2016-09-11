Odessa man's truck hydroplanes, rolls, kills him

Odessa man killed in one vehicle crash Saturday morning (Source: Raycom Image Bank)

An Odessa man died after his truck hydroplaned.

Efrain Castelan-Ramirez, 33, was driving eastbound on State Highway 158 on Saturday just before 10 in morning when the crash was reported.

Department of Public Safety Troopers say the road was wet when Castelan-Ramirez was driving.

Castelan-Ramirez’s truck rolled causing his death.

