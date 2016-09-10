Hobbs girl gives free lemonade to first responders

A kind Samaritan in Hobbs, New Mexico gives back to first-responders Saturday and she's only seven.

Parents of the little girl Xailah Garcia said all she wanted was to give free lemonade to the Hobbs Police and Fire Department.

She had a lemonade stand opened in front of her home and had law enforcement along with the fire department to stop by for ice cold lemonade. Her brother Jae Ponce and her cousin Gavin Horton helped serve the beverages to their heroes.

Her mother, Angela Garcia, said Xailah knows what policemen and firefighters' job consists of and was sad to hear about the officers killed on duty.

"She just wanted to do it, there was really no reason behind it but we have family and friends that work for the police and fire department as well," said Angela.

She said Xailah calls policemen and firefighters true heroes.

"She's very smart and very aware of what's going on in this horrible world," said Angela. "I'm glad she wanted to do something nice for them!"

