One man confirmed dead in Marfa train accident, deputies on scene

Authorities in Presidio County confirm all railroad crossings in Marfa are closed due to a train accident.

The sheriff said deputies are currently on scene but are investigating.

Union Pacific confirmed with us a man was walking on the track with headphones in and was unable to hear the train crossing warning sound.

In a statement, they told us, "It was a tragic event. Obviously our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim. We have personnel on scene to put together what happened. As of right now, it appears a man was walking on the track with his back to the train. It appeared he had headphones in and was unable to hear the warning alarm. We try to educate people about these things to stay out of harms way, but that's not the case in this situation."

Deputies said to avoid this area and use the railroad crossing behind the cemetery.

We will continue to update you with the latest.

