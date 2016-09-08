Alpine high school sports activities rescheduled

School at Alpine ISD will be cancelled Friday September 9, following the active shooter tragedy that occurred Thursday morning.

Classes will resume normal schedule on Monday, September 12.

School staff will meet at the administrative building Friday September 9 at 9:30 a.m.

All Friday games have been rescheduled for Saturday, September 10.

Varsity Volleyball will play at Alpine Middle School Gym against Van Horn at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m.

Varsity Football game will be against Pecos, in Pecos at 7:00 p.m.

Middle School VB are scheduled in Monahans and High School & Middle School XC as previously scheduled in Wink.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.