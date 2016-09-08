Community showing support to family of dead firefighter

A military veteran, father of seven and firefighter lost his life Wednesday night and the community for which he served, is starting to show its appreciation.

At around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Coby Slaughter was on his way with the rest of the Wink Volunteer Fire Department to a tank battery fire. According to the Texas DPS, while traveling to the scene, a semi-water hauler hydroplaned and collided head-on with the fire truck.

Coby Slaughter was injured and taken to Winkler County Hospital, where he would later be pronounced dead. Since the accident, the county and firefighting community have come together to help pay respects to Slaughter and his service.

When his body arrives in Monahans, the Winkler volunteers have planned to stand at 18th Street in the city and welcome him with American flags.

Russ Slaughter, father of Coby, said seeing this for one of his children, despite the situation, is awesome.

"It's awesome because he was a very awesome person," said Slaughter. "I've been very fortunate with my kids. We were very tough on them. My ex wife and I, very disciplinarian. But you know, I consider it a blessing. Because out of five kids, there are no drugs, no alcohol. The two who have families are very much involved in their families. I was very, very proud of my son."

Officials said the driver of the semi was sent to the hospital with serious injuries but at last update is still alive.

There is a candlelight vigil for Slaughter in Wink at 8 p.m. in Wink at the Wink Auditorium.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.