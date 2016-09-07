Panther football talks winning

NewsWest 9 Sports Director Brian Wilk caught up with Permian Panther Head Football Coach Blake Feldt Wednesday afternoon. The panthers are looking to stay undefeated this Friday as they face El Paso Eastwood. What is the teams biggest strength at this point in the season?

"Thats hard to say, because it's kind of in different things from week to week. Last week, I though we did a very good job of holding on to the football we did not have any turnovers offensively. The week before in our win against Austin Vandergrift we had five turnovers, which is inexcusable, so obviously we are very pleased with the improvement we made in that area. At the same time it's really hard to pin one thing down again because I think we played pretty good last week and did lots of good things." Said coach Feldt.

This Friday the panthers return home to Ratliff Stadium.

