Game of the Week: Coahoma Vs. Reagan County

The Reagan County Owls verses the Coahoma Bulldogs is a non district saga going on for three years. The bulldogs have blown out the owls all three years. This season could be different. The owls have been blowing teams out. The Reagan County Owls have outscore opponents 112-20 in its first two games. Owls head coach Ken Campbell and his team have a chip on it's shoulder going into this game.

"We're going into this with a lot of confidence, last year we stubbed our toe and had a bad game against Coahoma, so we have a little bit of a bad taste in our mouth. So we're gonna try to make amends for that and try to be 3-0." Said Ken Campbell.

Reagan County Owls Quarterback Luciano DeLeon says "We're gonna have to raise the intensity at each and every practice, so that way our intensity will be even higher on the field on Friday. "

The Coahoma Bulldogs have done a lot of good the first two weeks. It's now just about cleaning up their game for this Fridays showdown.

"I feel like we just have to clean up and take care of the football and limit our mistakes. We're a good football team, we just have done things to hurt ourselves and so not hurt ourselves and take care of the football and just put it all together for 4 quarters. " Said Coahoma Bulldog Head Football Coach Fred Dietz.

Bulldogs Quarterback Mason Moore said " No turnovers cause Reagan County, they are really good just scoring off of anytime they get the ball and just protecting it, protecting ourselves, protecting the ball."

Coahoma verses Reagan County, Friday night in Big Lake.

