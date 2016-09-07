House fire in Midland leaves garage and cars damaged

A house early Wednesday morning house fire did not result in any injuries but did leaving some damage behind.

The fire in the 1500 block of Douglas Ave in Midland is believed to be electrical at this time.

Sara Bustilloz, Public Information Officer for Midland, said two people that live in the home were awakened by a neighbor who was headed out on a bicycle ride and saw the flames.

The fire was able to be confined to the garage area and it was stopped at the house door into the garage.

The only damage done to the home was the garage and cars inside.

The call from the fire came in around 4:10 a.m. this morning.

A neighbor told us when they first went outside the flames were 40 feet above the home.

