Mustang football talks strengths

The NewsWest 9 sports team talked with Midland Christian Mustang Head Football Coach Greg McClendon Tuesday afternoon. The mustangs started off the season with two losses. On Friday, coach says the mustangs played very well against Brock. Where do the mustangs want to improve for this Fridays game?

Coach McClendon says. "We have had three 14 point leads this year and we have surrendered those leads each time, so we have to finish those games. Other than that, we are just playing really good teams and they are making adjustments and they are coming back and we are outnumbered in a lot of situations. We are in better shape now, our kids are in better condition, we are going to get better and better and we will be fine. "

The mustangs will face El Paso Americas this Friday.

