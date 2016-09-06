Bulldog football talks progress

The NewsWest 9 sports team caught up with Midland Bulldog Head Football Coach Craig Yenzer Tuesday afternoon. Yenzer says his team is tired but feels good. Last Friday they beat El Paso Montwood in a game with long delays. We asked coach, what is the best thing the team is doing so far this season.

"We are pleased with the development of our offense, I say that cautiously because we are still not satisfied with where the offense is. We have been able to put up some big numbers and that has been exciting for out players but we feel like we have left a lot out there. Jackson had a great night, threw for 392 yards and did a lot of great things through the air." Said coach Yenzer.

The bulldogs are back in action this Friday verses Desoto High School.

