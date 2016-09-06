Rebel football talks winning

NewsWest 9 caught up with Midland Lee Rebel Head Football Coach Clint Hartman Tuesday afternoon. The rebels are back on the road this Friday to face El Paso Dorado. After two games the rebels are 1-1. Hartman says the team is in good position.

"They are sticking together, we have some things we need to work on, we will be fine. We are not playing to be good in a couple of years, we are planning on begin good this year. We are not planning on playing young guys, we don't do that here, we plan on playing the best guys and try to win this football game this Friday night. Some people talk about a three year plan, Im on the accelerated plan, Im not waiting, we are doing just fine. They are sticking together and they know that our biggest enemy is ourselves." Said coach Hartman.

Midland Lee rebels will face El Paso Dorado, 8:30 P.M. in El Paso, Texas.

Copyright 2016. KWES. All rights reserved.