National Weather Service will host open house

Let's chat weather and get to know everyone at the National Weather Service in Midland. So, come visit the NWS in Midland during their open house this Saturday, September 10, 2016 from 10AM to 2PM.

They will be offering tours,answering questions about the wild weather in west Texas and so much more.

Get this! There will be a weather balloon launch at noon, raffles to win NOAA weather radios and other activities for the kids. It's also free to the public.

The Midland Fire Department will be in attendance, along with the Texas Department of Public Safety, MIdland Amateur Radio Club and Meteorologist Derrick Jackson. You can learn how he and other meteorologists work with the NWS to provide the highest level of weather information to our region.

The National Weather Service in Midland is located at 2500 Challenger Drive, just east of Midland International Air and Space Port, north of Business 20.

The Open House will be held as scheduled, weather permitting. If inclement weather looks likely, the Open House will be canceled several days prior to the event. Parking will be available along Challenger Drive, with handicapped parking accessible near the building.

Restrictions: No Drugs, Weapons, Alcohol, Backpacks, Briefcases or Smoking Allowed on Premises. No Pets Allowed. Service Animals Permitted. Attendees and Personal Belongings Subject to Search.

