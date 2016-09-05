New child support law "not fair" according to one Midland father

Pair the loss of a job, limb and the threat of your vehicle being taken away and you've got the situation that Midland father Gilbert Sosa is in. Last November, Sosa went to the hospital with what he thought was just a blister.

That blister turned into an infection, which spread, causing him to lose his foot in March. After being released he received a prosthetic leg, but lost his job in the oilfield. Living off his disability check, which turns into $700 a month after paying child support, has left Sosa hungry at times and looking for a permanent place to live.

But he said he wants to do whatever it takes to support his children.

"It doesn't bother me, that's not the problem," said Sosa. "My problem is it's very hard for me to find work. I've been looking for work, I can't find work. No body wants to hire a one-legged man. So I have to deal with what I get and it's very, very hard."

With a new Texas law, parents behind on paying child support won't be able to register their vehicle, which could be a problem for Sosa and his family. That's because one of his ex-wives has a car registered in his name.

"The car that my ex-wife has with two of my children is in my name," said Sosa. "That's not going to be good for her, you know what I mean, to not be able to register it. Me, I won't be able to get my license renewed but her, she'd have trouble registering it."

Sosa hopes he will never have to feel the pressure of this new law but he's worried that it's just a matter of time before he's not allowed to drive a car.

Sosa also said he hopes his story will help people realize that not everyone who has to pay child support, doesn't do it and that some people will risk everything to help their children.

