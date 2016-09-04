Man taken to hospital with life threatening injuries following I-20 crash identified

One transported with life threatening injuries in I-20 crash(Source: David Boddorf)

Odessa Police say Brent Decker of California man has been taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries after being involved in a crash involving a tractor trailer.

Odessa Police responded to I-20 and Grant at 2:00 p.m. in reference to a major crash.

According to OPD, investigation revealed the 55-year-old California man driving westbound in the 700 block of I-20 2003 Mitsubishi.

Reinaldo Ortiz, 45, of Humble, Texas, was driving a Peterbilt tractor trailer in the same direction.

David Boddorf, a witness, said the car was hit by the tractor trailer, causing it to spin from the left lane to the right lane, hit the guardrail, then spinning back to left lane.

He says at some point, Decker was ejected from the car and were dragged under the semi about 100 yards.

OPD said Decker is now in critical condition at a hospital in Lubbock. His family has been notified.

Police investigation is ongoing.

