9th Annual Recovery Walk helping drop outs in Midland

Midland I.S.D. is using face to face interaction for the ninth year in hopes of pushing teenagers to finish their education.

Their 9th Annual Recovery Walk is aimed to get drop outs back into school by having school and community volunteers visit the homes of those student's who dropped out to try and encourage them to get back into the classroom.

Midland I.S.D.'s drop out rate is now going down.

The drop out rate for the class of 2015 was 10.6 percent and district officials are hoping to bring that number down even more this year.

The last time the district's drop out rate was below 10 percent was in 2012, the first time ever for it be below 10 percent.

This year, volunteers will focus on visiting the homes of students who are most at risk of dropping out in the future, along with those who have already dropped out.

Volunteers will be sharing the many programs Midland I.S.D. has to offer to help them graduate.

There are economic benefits whenever the rate of high school graduates go up, such as more jobs and a rise in home and auto sales.

