State agency warning parents to keep children safe around water this weekend

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Service (DFPS) wants to remind you to keep your kids safe around water this Labor Day Weekend.

With thousands of families planning to spend Labor Day Weekend by the water, DFPS is urging you to keep a constant watch on your kids, especially those under the age of five.

Drowning is the number one cause for accidental death for a child who is five or less, according to DFPS.

91 young children and teens have drowned in Texas this year, the highest total since 2009.

In a press release, DFPS said most child drownings occur in a backyard or apartment swimming pools but said this isn't the only place a child can drown.

Drowning can occur anywhere there is water such as ponds, bathtubs, creeks, lakes or coastal waters.

There is often a misconception that a child will scream and flail their arms when they are drowning but it's actually the total opposite.

More so, it is a silent killer. Quickly, without warning and with no cry for help.

Even a small amount of water can be deadly.

Last month, a toddler in El Paso drowned in a bucket so parents must be cautious and attentive to your children whether you are indoors or outdoors.

