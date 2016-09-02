Odessa Police arrest couple in relation to child abuse investigation

Odessa Police arrested Roberto Licon Jr., 23, and Analiyah Gonzales, 19, on charges of injury to a child, a first-degree felony.

According to the police report, Odessa Police responded to Medical Center Hospital at 11:30 a.m. in reference to an 8-month-old baby boy who had sustained serious injuries to both legs and arms.

Police interviewed Licon and Gonzales, who said the leg injuries came from trying to prevent the baby from falling off the bed, but they were unable to give information as to how the other injuries happened.

The investigation is ongoing.

