Odessa Jackalopes prepare for 20th season

Who's ready for some hockey action?

The Odessa Jackalopes, getting ready to start their 20th season.

In fact, their first game is in a couple of weeks. The Jacks took to the practice rink, this week. They are coming into this season, after making the playoffs, last year, for the first time in four seasons. They lost to Wichita Falls, in the first round. This team is a little older than last year. And that could work to their advantage.

“We had a taste of success, last year. I think that was big for us. But, coming into this season, with the skill we have and the better team, I think, our goal is not just to make playoffs, it's to make a run at the whole championship, which I think is very realistic, for this group,” said Captain, Ryan MacKellar.

“The third year guys don't want to settle for losing in the first round of the playoffs, this year. they want to go deep, play as far as they can and extend their junior hockey life,” added Zach Zech.

“You always carry your last season into the next one. If you love the sport, which we all do, you think about it all Summer, it really fires you up and you train harder and you get ready to go and we always use that motivation for going farther,” commented Connor Wood.

The Jackelopes first game of the season will be on the road, against the Amarillo Bulls, September 10th. They'll have their first home game, at the Jack Shack, October 27th when they host the Lone Star Brahmas.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.