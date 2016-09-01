OPD and MPD Back the Blue event coming soon

The Odessa and Midland Police Departments are joining forces in honor of the Dallas Police officers who were wounded and the five who were killed in July.

MPD and OPD have joined forces to host the Back the Blue event on October 1

The benefit will take place at 2000 S. FM 1788 and is free to the public. There will be live music, food, jumpers and more.

The local law enforcement asks that you join them to celebrate all that law enforcement does, as well as give back to the Dallas Police Dept and Dart Officers, all the way from West Texas.

