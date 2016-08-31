Game of the Week: Wink Vs. Stanton

NewsWest 9 sports reporter Jeffery Gordon caught up with the Wink Wildcats and the Stanton Buffaloes this week. The teams are on two very different paths against each other. Stanton started off the season with a shut out loss to Seagraves.

" They have got a really good mentality, they are ready to play again , were just putting that one behind us. We had some great stuff that happened, we had some bad stuff that happened, but were going to concentrate on the good and move forward" Said Stanton Head Football Coach John Peterson

The buffaloes will face a potent Wink offense that put up 42 points a week ago. The defense game plan starts with something simple, knowing your role.

Stanton footballs Austin Fryar said "We have to just stick to our job and be in the position we need to be in and do everything we need to do"

The buffaloes will have to try and stop Wink quarterback Kenny Hrncir. Hrncir threw three touchdowns and ran two last week.

Wink Football Head Coach Andy Hrncir said "He did a good job, the line gave him time and receivers made some big plays for him and C.J. ran the ball well so we are excited to see how good we can get. Its one of those things that we have got to stay healthy and keep getting better."

The buffaloes will have a significant size advantage over Wink, but the blue print for success this week is still the same.

"I think were just going to have to do what we did last week. Just play smart football, listen to our coaches." said Kenny Hrncir

