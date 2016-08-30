Midland Mayor: Tax increase needed in Midland

Midland Mayor Jerry Morales said even with the economy currently down, the population continues to grow in Midland. With that increase, he believes a tax increase is needed to help the budget.

For the last three years, Morales has been stressing infrastructure, quality of life issues and maintaining fire and public safety, something that he said will help the economy move forward.

The budget was reduced by $3 million this year so the mayor said the increase in tax will help a main problem voiced over the summer, road infrastructure.



"Infrastructure in my opinion will never go away. We received a report on our comprehensive plan talking about Midland and the areas that are growing," Morales said. "We saw a report on our northeast side of Midland, Todd Road in particular, the population increase out there, what the roads look like. We talked about an outer loop and an annexation north of Midland to the west, how do we handle that growth and how are we going to tackle that from a monetary standpoint."

Infrastructure has been growing one and a half to two percent the last couple years, but at one time, it was growing from five to seven percent.

The new three percent tax rate will take effect October 1, 2016 if approved, and although several were against it. A second reading of the tax rate will take effect on Sept. 13, 2016.

Morales said he thinks it will strongly help the reoccurring issues in Midland.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.