Stormtracker 9 Weather Alert Day issued for Tuesday

Heavy rain has fallen over much of southeastern New Mexico and portions of west Texas since Sunday night.

More rain showers is expected to return back to the area again today. Abundant moisture and surface heating later today will destabilize the atmosphere causing scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop with some containing heavy rainfall.

With the soil being saturated and additional heavy rain will lead to areas of flash flooding again today.

The flash flood watch is now in effect for: central Lea County, Eddy County plains, Guadalupe mountains of Eddy County, northern Lea County and southern Lea County. In Texas, Andrews, Big Bend area, Crane, Davis/Apache mountains area, Dawson, Ector, Gaines, Guadalupe mountains, Loving, Marfa plateau, Martin, Midland, Pecos, Presidio valley, Reeves County and upper Trans Pecos, Terrell, Upton, Van Horn and highway 54 corridor, Ward and Winkler County are under the watch.

