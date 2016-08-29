Flooding to continue in Seminole, across Permian Basin

Over five inches of rain fell Sunday night in Seminole and now families and businesses are dealing with the cleanup. According to the National Weather Service, Seminole saw 5.3 inches of rain on Sunday night.

Viewers reported flooding in their homes, cars being underwater and more.

John Wolf, owner of Bold Irrigation and Supply, said about four of those five inches were on his business' floor Monday morning.

Wolf said this is just the latest example of the poor drainage system in the area and they regularly lay out sand bags to save as much inventory as possible. But even saving inventory doesn't mean customers will brave what Wolf calls, "the lake."

"The customers, as you can tell right behind me," said Wolf. "The waves are hitting the sand bags, the customers don't really dare to come on the lawn and through the lake there. It basically shuts the business down for a period of time."

The Sheriff's Department tells us there were a few home evacuations in the area, but the exact number was unclear. With the threat of more rain in the immediate future, drivers need to stay safe and remember to turn around, don't drown.

There is more rain coming in and any of the storms could drop two to four inches of water. The chance for rain continues into Monday night with scattered showers throughout Tuesday.

