Community in Jal, New Mexico hold prayer service for New Mexico girl killed

The community of Jal, New Mexico held a prayer service and balloon release Sunday for the New Mexico girl Victoria Martens, 10, killed last week.

"This shows how a small town gets together to show love for other people not even known in our town," said resident Luis Tavarez.

Martens was found dead before her 10th birthday in her family's apartment by Albuquerque police officers.

Residents in Jal went to Jal Lake to send balloons and pray for Victoria Sunday.

Monica Gonzales, the woman who put the service together, posted on Facebook, "It breaks my heart for this little girl. She never got to have her 10th birthday party and I just want to celebrate and let her know she is loved even though none of us have ever met her."

