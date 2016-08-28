Horse killed in one car crash - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Late Saturday night a horse was killed in a one car incident near the 600 block of Golder street in Odessa. 

Officials at the scene told us the horse was being ridden on the side of the road when a dog spooked it, causing it to buck off its rider. The horse then ran into the middle of the street where it was struck by a truck. 

The truck then veered to the side of the road and was later declared totaled. The two occupants of the truck were sent to a nearby hospital with minor injuries and are expected to be OK. 

The horse was killed at the scene. 

