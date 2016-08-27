High Sky Wing AIRSHO kicks off Saturday and Sunday

The Commemorative Air Force kicks off their 26th annual High Sky Wing AIRSHO this weekend at the Midland International Space Port.

The show will continue until Sunday and will have about 164 warbird aircraft in the fleet. It will feature Tinstix Dynamite, Shockwave, and Tora! Tora! Tora! for the 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbor.

"A lot of action, you get to see aircraft that you don't see every day," said volunteer pilot Jeffrey Barnes.

Families will be able to ride high in the C-45, which is a representation of the aircraft used to train bombers in World War II.

The C-45 is one of the planes the show will include during the trainer parade, where aircraft fly in formations and trails. The show will also include the unveiling of the Fast Eagle 102, which is the jet fighter the U.S. Navy Vice Admiral David Venlet flew.

Tickets are available here. Active military, World War II and Korean War veterans get in for free. War veterans can also bring a guest for free.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.