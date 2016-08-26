Vigil for Sanderson victims scheduled for Sunday

A double murder suicide in the small town of Sanderson left many confused on Monday. Although there aren't many answers now, the town and the families of the dead are looking to mourn.

It's believed that when Shania Ashbaker and David Martinez were asleep Sunday night. Ashbakers ex-boyfriend Zachary Hastings shot and killed the two of them.

Terrell County Sheriff Clint McDonald said this is the first time in his 31 years with the county that he's had to cover something like this. Now, almost a week after the murder, even the sheriff department is doing what they can to help the families get over their loss.

The family of Martinez tells us there is a rosary after the vigil, which will be held on Sunday at eight, both outside on the courthouse lawn in Sanderson.

The department will be providing the candles for the vigil and planned out the event as well.

You can help the Ashbaker family at their Go Fund Me page, which can be found here.

