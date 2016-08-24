Game of the Week: Iraan vs. Crane

The excitement is brewing as we inch, ever closer to the start of Friday Night Football. We want to whet your appetite, just a bit. We're giving you a preview of the match-up between Crane and Iraan. They’re our Game of the Week.

Our first game of the week has been circled on our calendars for a few weeks, but for Iraan and Crane, it's been circled for them since last year.

The Braves shut out the Golden Cranes a season ago. But Iraan Head Coach Mark Kirchoff knows this Crane team is much different this time around.

"Coach Byrd's done a great job with those kids over there and their improved and we had a battle with them last year, it was pretty evenly matched last season. so you know we look for quite the battle Friday night,” said Kirchoff.

And with 18 starters from last year’s regional finalist team returning, the Braves feel that they are ahead of the curve going into week 1.

" We're just gonna have to play our brand of football. I mean, last year it was kind of rough going into the first week. We weren't really ready I think, but this year I think we should be ready to go. I think we're playing at a lot higher level,” said Braves Quarterback Clayton Kent.

In Crane, the Golden Cranes have used the off season to improve in all phases of the game, something that they hope will help them against another strong braves team.

"I think our guys are ready for the challenge. We've had two good scrimmages and we are stronger. We are faster than we were last year and we're hoping we can match some of their strength and speed," said Crane Head Coach Kirk Byrd.

The key for Crane, this week, will be the game clock.

"We're just gonna try to hold onto the ball longer on offense, just control the game with us, play our game," said Crane QB, Kolton Sena.

This Friday, those stadium lights in Crane will illuminate the hard work that both these teams have put in this off season. But only one can gain the swagger of a week 1 victory.

