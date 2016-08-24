Worker killed in Andrews Co. industrial accident identified

The Andrews County Sheriff's Office confirmed the identity of the worker killed in an industrial accident in Andrews County as Sergio Cereceres, 24, from Monahans.

Authorities responded to the call on SE 8000 with over five agencies.

They were told by a caller that the victim was in a rod basket and had been stuck by the pulling unit blocks and was unresponsive.

When police arrived, Cereceres was declared dead.

"It's just, I live so far and I can't make it," said Cereceres' cousin Jennifer Trevino as she shed tears. "I was wishing I was there, with my cousin, with his wife. I'm still in shock. I can't even believe why him."

Trevino is still trying to understand what happened that day in Andrews County when she got the news of Cereceres' passing.

"It took hours, hours," said Trevino. "I was calling every hospital to see where they had him. It practically took us all day to know where he was."

She said Cereceres was on vacation in Chihuahua, Mexico, and came back to work this week. She said due to his busy work schedule, he wasn't able to spend time with his kids as they were either asleep when he left or got home from work.

"He didn't even say bye to his kids that day," she said.

Cereceres left behind his wife, daughter, 4, and son, 6. On Friday morning, Trevino said his children knew nothing about his death.

"They don't know anything. They've been going to school, they've been asking for their dad."

Family members are remembering Cereceres as a hardworking and loving man who could always put on a smile on someone's face.

"He was really shy," said Trevino. "Whenever he wanted to make somebody happy, he was always there. He had a big heart. Wherever he is, he would want his family, his wife and kids to be protected because they're the ones who are going to be suffering from this."

Cereceres' friends have set up a GoFundMe page for his family here.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.