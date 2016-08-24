Air quality test causes the Ector County Clerks Office to relocate

The Ector County Clerks Office is closing temporarily and relocating after employees was reported to be sick.

The move was prompted after results came back from an air quality test.

According to Linda Haney with the Ector County Clerks, an employee became ill with symptoms associated with the air quality in the clerks office.

At this time, the Ector County Clerks Office will be operating out of another room in the Ector County Courthouse.

For general Ector County Clerk business, you are asked to go to room 111 of the Ector County Courthouse, across from the clerk's office.

Other employees are being relocated to the Ector County Commissioner's Court.

"We want the public to know that we will still be able to conduct the vast majority of the business that they take care of on a daily basis here," Haney said. "We know that we can't completely shut down so we've just temporarily relocated."

For more information, you can contact Linda Haney with the Ector County Clerks Office at 432-498-4290.

