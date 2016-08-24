Prosper man killed in car accident in Reeves County

One man is dead following a fatal car accident in Reeves county .

According to the Department of Public Safety, Fortunato Benavides, 59, of Prosper was traveling eastbound on RM 652 when his Ford F-150 collided head on with a tractor trailer.

Jeremy Nichelson, 36, of El Paso was trying to pass another vehicle moments before the crash, after disregarding a no passing zone sign.

Benavides was pronounced dead on the scene.

Nichelson was transported to a Reeves County Hospital in Pecos with non-life threatening injuries.

