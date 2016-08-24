Delays for schools in Kermit ISD

Due to severe weather, NewsWest 9 has been informed of some delayed starts for schools this morning.

Kermit Elementary has electricity and will run a normal day.

All other schools in Winkler County, which include Kermit Jr. High and Kermit High School are delayed starting at 10 a.m.

The buses will run for Jr. High and High School students at 9:00 a.m.

Elementary students will need to be dropped off by their parents.

Teachers are to report at 9:30 a.m. in Winkler County.

We are getting reports that some are without power in West Odessa, but all schools in ECISD are currently running on time.

We will continue to update you as we receive more information due to weather.

