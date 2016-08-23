Odessa police officers end off-duty security work - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa police officers end off-duty security work

Odessa Police Department (Source: KWES) Odessa Police Department (Source: KWES)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The City of Odessa Police Department notified its officers on Friday they would no longer be allowed to work off-duty security jobs at establishments that serve liquor.

The email cited conflict of interests and liabilities for the department.

This change will take affect on September 1.

