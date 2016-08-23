Severe weather possible for the Basin

Lots of moisture still sits in our region. This will continue to give us the chance of showers not only today but for the rest of this week.

The showers will be very scattered in nature, but do pack that umbrella. An upper ridge is centered over the Gulf.

At the same time we we have an upper trough that is starting to develop. This is just one of the reasons we will continue to see showers return into the forecast. Flooding will continue to be an issue for some areas.

The severe weather looks to stay in the Basin and across southeastern New Mexico.

Threats include - Strong winds, frequent lightning and flooding.

Additionally we will continue to stay cooler throughout the next few days. Temperatures are not expected to break into the 90's until Friday.

