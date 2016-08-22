Broncho quarterback competition

Odessa Broncho Head Football Coach Danny Servance talked to NewsWest 9 about the teams quarterback situation. Servance says Chase Webster will go into game one as the starting quarterback. He also said to expect to see a lot of Trey Smith this season too.

"I was just telling someone today, that the competition at quarterback is really good and that always makes for great practices and guys give their very best. So we have enjoyed seeing both of those guys play." Said coach Servance.

The bronchos start the season Friday verses Lubbock Monterey.

