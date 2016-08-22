Coach Feldt talks quarterback situation

On Monday, the NewsWest 9 sports team caught up with Permian Panther Head Football Coach Blake Feldt. The panthers were undefeated in non district last season. This seasons first game will be against Austin Vangegrift. This will also be the first start for quarterback Steve Steen.

"Steve is a very smart young man, I think he has got very good speed, I think he does a great job running our football team, he is very smart and he is one of those kids that you love having on your football team because he does everything you tell him to do and does it with great effort, day in and day out." Coach Feldt Said.

