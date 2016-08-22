Odessa College expands their campus, enrollment

Odessa College normally has approximately 7,000 students. As of today, the college is showing more than 400 students enrolled this year compared to last year.

The college has a number of new buildings and has over 120 associate degrees, as well as certificate degree programs.

One Odessa College student said she likes the progress the school is making.

"I really like how it's advancing and getting more. The community is coming in," the student said.



Students who have children are able to leave their young ones at the campus's children's center.

For those wanting to go to into the restaurant industry, there's a culinary arts area that measures 13,000 square feet for teaching and training.



"The O.C. Cuisine, which is available, the students prepare and serve meals here. We do serve and hold functions here for the community. Next door, we have the O.C. Grab and Gourmet, which is open at lunch and breakfast to the community and the staff here," said Odessa College's Director Of Media Relations, Cheri Dalton.

More than half of all Ector County High School graduates continue their education by going to Odessa College.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.