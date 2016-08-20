One killed in fatal crash in Ector County

One person is killed in a car crash on State Highway 302, 25 miles east of Kermit.

Department of Public Safety troopers confirmed William L. Patterson, 19, of Scroggins, Texas lost his life in an Ector County Crash Friday around 12:21 p.m.

Troopers said two vehicles crashed causing Patterson’s death.

Shelbi D. Couch, 43, of Odessa, was driving eastbound on State Highway 302 when officials say she disregarded a construction convoy and made an unsafe lane change.

Couch hit Max W. Ashley Jr., 36, of Paris, Texas. His car then hit Patterson who was walking in the area.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

The extent of their injuries is not known at the time.

